Funerals pending for Wednesday July 1, 2020

BRADY, Isaac, Decatur, died Sunday (June 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

BROWN, Beverly-Scruggs, Decatur, died Thursday (June 25, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

FULLERTON, Michael Lee, 75, Cerro Gordo, died Saturday (June 27, 2020). Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Homes, Morrisonville.

HILL, Paul E., Lincoln, died Monday (June 29, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

HOUSTON, Willie, 82, Decatur, died Monday (June 22, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

KATER, Gordon, K., Shelbyville, 94, died Monday (June 29, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

