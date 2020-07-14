Funerals pending for Wednesday July 15, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday July 15, 2020

CARTER, Norma, 92, Windsor, died Tuesday (July 14, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

CRUMBLE, Ethel Andrew, 85, Houston, Texas, formally of Decatur, died Saturday (July 11, 2020)., Walker Funeral Service.

ELDER, James Sr., 80, Champaign, died Monday (July 13, 2020). Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana

NICCUM, Charles "Eddie" III, 35, Beecher City, died Monday (July 13, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Homes, Beecher City.

STEVENS, Linda F., 71, Windsor, died Tuesday (July 14, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

