Funerals pending for Wednesday July 22, 2020

BINNION, Hazel Ilene, 79, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shebyville.

HAMPTON, Mary E., 83, Decatur, died Monday (July 20,2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KOVALCIK, Anne, 73, Decatur, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020) Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MARTIN, Henry, 85, Clinton, died Monday (July 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

MARXMAN, Glen Frederick, 96, Clinton, died Monday (July 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

REED, Terry Lynn, 66, Decatur, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WHITE, Toriano, 47, Decatur, died Tuesday (July 21, 2020). Walker Funeral Service. 

