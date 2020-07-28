Funerals pending for Wednesday July 29, 2020
ARMSTRONG, Debra, 58, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Homes, Shelbyville.

DAVIS, Florence Ellen, 91, Decatur, died Monday (July 27, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel.

PARKS, William, 87, Findlay, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Homes, Shelbyville.

SEPPI, Judith A. "Judy, Kenney, 82, died Monday (July 27, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SPENCER, Lorraine, 88, Decatur, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WALLACE, Dorothy J., 93, Decatur, died Monday (July 28, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

