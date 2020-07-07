Funerals pending for Wednesday July 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday July 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GARNER, Derbara J., 81, Decatur, died Monday (July 6, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KLEPZIG, Zola Jeannette, 98, Stewardson, died Tuesday (July 7, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News