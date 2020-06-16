Funerals pending for Wednesday June 17, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday June 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GAMBREL, Alice B., 103, Clinton, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HOOD, Martha, 94, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 16,2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MAPLE, Calvin, 80, Decatur, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

MILLER, Elizabeth, 90, Forsyth, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

REED, Louis T., 75, Decatur died, Friday (June 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

ROEDER, William (Danny), 66, Shelbyville, died Sunday (June 14, 2020). Lockard-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

SANDERS, Shemilah L., 22, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

SMITH, Carolyn, 78, Centralia, died (Monday, June 15, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News