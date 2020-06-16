Funerals pending for Wednesday June 17, 2020

GAMBREL, Alice B., 103, Clinton, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
HOOD, Martha, 94, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 16,2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
MAPLE, Calvin, 80, Decatur, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.
MILLER, Elizabeth, 90, Forsyth, died Monday (June 15, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.
REED, Louis T., 75, Decatur died, Friday (June 12, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.
ROEDER, William (Danny), 66, Shelbyville, died Sunday (June 14, 2020). Lockard-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
SANDERS, Shemilah L., 22, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.
SMITH, Carolyn, 78, Centralia, died (Monday, June 15, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
