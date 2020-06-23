Funerals pending for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

BROHEZ, Michael Lynn, 64, Decatur, died Monday (June 22, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. 

ECKERT, Doris Faye, 102, Lincoln, died Monday (June 22, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

HUFFMAN, Diana K., 65, Lincoln, died Monday (June 22, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

