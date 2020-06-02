Funerals pending for Wednesday June 3, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday June 3, 2020

BOWMAN, Keithsha, 20, Decatur, died Monday (June 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

COOPER, Armani, 23, Decatur, died Monday (June 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

GIRARD, Mildred V., 100, Decatur, died Tuesday (May 30, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

HARPER, Shonez M., 23, Decatur, died Monday (June 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

KING, Brittany, 19, Decatur, died Monday (June 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

WAKELAND, John W., 92, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (June 2, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WHISNANT, Edward D., 92, Argenta, died Tuesday (June 2, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

