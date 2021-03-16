Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

COOPER-CURRIE, Vertonda, 54, Decatur, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur.
HARRIS, Thelma, 85, Decatur, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur.
LANDERS, Malinda, 85, Decatur, died Monday (March 15, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.
McBROOM, Elizabeth “Betsy” A., 65, Shelbyville, died Monday (March 15, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
ROBISON, Virgil E., 90, Delavan, died Tuesday (March 16, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
SHIPP, Charles, 77, Decatur, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur.
TAYLOR, Willie, Decatur, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur.
WOOLSEY, Dana, 72, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 16, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.