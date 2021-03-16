 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 17, 2021
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COOPER-CURRIE, Vertonda, 54, Decatur, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur. 

HARRIS, Thelma, 85, Decatur, died Saturday (March 13, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur. 

LANDERS, Malinda, 85, Decatur, died Monday (March 15, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

McBROOM, Elizabeth “Betsy” A., 65, Shelbyville, died Monday (March 15, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ROBISON, Virgil E., 90, Delavan, died Tuesday (March 16, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SHIPP, Charles, 77, Decatur, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur. 

TAYLOR, Willie, Decatur, died Friday (March 12, 2021). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur. 

WOOLSEY, Dana, 72, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 16, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News