Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
GROUND, Walter "Gary," 76, Chatham, died Thursday (Feb. 27, 2020). O'Donnell-Cookson Funeral Home, Quincy. 

SCALES, Cheryl A., 73, Atlanta, died Sunday (March 1, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. 

