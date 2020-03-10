Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 11, 2020
0 entries

Funerals pending for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON, Larese, 39, Decatur, died Thursday (March 5, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel. 

JONES, Randall, 89, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 10, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

MERTZ, Victoria L., 73, Decatur, died Monday (March 9, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

MORGAN, Juanita, 89, Decatur, died Monday (March 9, 2020). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News