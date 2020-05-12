Funerals pending for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

BAILEY, Diana L., 69, Wapella, died Sunday (May 10, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SLOAN, Kenneth M., 70, Assumption, died Monday (May 11, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

TIMMERMAN, Eugene William, 84, Oakley, died Sunday (May 10, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

