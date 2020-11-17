Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020

BEAMAN, Judith E., 85, Clinton, died Sunday (Nov. 16, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.
BELDOCK, Sandra, 84, Oreana, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
DAGEN, William "Bill", 87, Brownstown, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
KNOTT, William, 87, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
SMITH, Roy Michael "Mike", 74, Shelbyville, formerly of Beecher City, died Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
STANLEY, Troy L., 51,Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
STEPHENS, Ralph Romelia Jr. “Junior”, 76, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
WARNICK, Brandon D., 35, Assumption, died Thursday (Nov. 11, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.
WRIGHT, Fred O., 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
