 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020
0 entries
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAMAN, Judith E., 85, Clinton, died Sunday (Nov. 16, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.

BELDOCK, Sandra, 84, Oreana, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

DAGEN, William "Bill", 87, Brownstown, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

KNOTT, William, 87, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SMITH, Roy Michael "Mike", 74, Shelbyville, formerly of Beecher City, died Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

STANLEY, Troy L., 51,Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

STEPHENS, Ralph Romelia Jr. “Junior”, 76, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WARNICK, Brandon D., 35, Assumption, died Thursday (Nov. 11, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. 

WRIGHT, Fred O., 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News