Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 26, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 26, 2020

DOZIER, Shirley Vangie, 83, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

TERRELL, Richard Marvin, 70, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 23, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

