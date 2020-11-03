 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020

CLARK, Clifton, 73, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

DEBERRY, Fatima Lee, 67, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020). Walker Funeral Service &  Chapel, Decatur.

HARMON, Floy, 94, Lane, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HIBBARD, Karla, 67, Macon, died Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SANDERS, Tim, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

LEWIS, Robert Lee, 63, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 30, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

