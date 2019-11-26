Funerals pending for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
Funerals pending for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

ELSON, Lynda, 76, Monticello, died Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, 72, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 25, 2019). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

SPATES, Robert Allen, 84, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 25, 2019). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

SUMMERS, Kay Frances, 80, Clinton, died Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

