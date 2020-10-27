 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020
BEASLEY, Jereland, 69, Decatur, died Monday (oct. 26, 2020). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur. 

DURBIN, Gloria Jean, 76, Decatur, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur. 

GENTRY, Stephen Ray, 72, Decatur, died Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur. 

KOONTZ, Nancy, 74, Effingham, formerly of Mode, died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

MILES, Katherine “Katie”, 79, Pana, died Monday (Oct. 26, 2020). Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home, Pana.

