Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept 16, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept 16, 2020

BECK, Cathleen L., Lincoln, 56, died Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

BLUE, June G., 98, Clinton, died Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

JOHNSTON, John "Jack", Warrensburg, 85, died Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

SCHURMAN, Jack Edward, 81, Bay St. Louis, Missouri, died Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

