Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept. 2, 2020

MELTON, Michael, 75, Decatur, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes.

LEWIS, Randy William, 62, of Burleson, Texas, formerly of Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home.

