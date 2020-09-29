 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020
Funerals pending for Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020

AUSTIN, Gracie Lee, 90, Kingsville, Texas, formerly of Decatur, died Monday (Sept. 28, 2020). Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Decatur.

BRANDEBERRY, Donna L., 75, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

CORNELL, Donald D., 79, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

HASTINGS, Randall Lee, 61, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

MAXSON, Ronald J., 66, Hillsboro, died Monday (Sept. 28, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

McBRIDE, Louise, 74, Decatur, died Monday (Sept. 28, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

THOMPSON, Elizabeth W., 86, Lincoln, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

TISH, Jan Lynette, 59, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020). Tanzyus- Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

