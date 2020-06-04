Funerals pending Friday June 5, 2020
BATEMAN, Jeremy W., 39, Lincoln, died Tuesday (June 2, 2020), Peasley Funeral Home.

CROSE, Michael A., 54, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 3, 2020), Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

DIEFENTHALER, Martha, 93, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 3,2020, Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

