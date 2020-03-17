Funerals pending on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ALLEN, Janice, 62, Tower Hill, died Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Lockart_Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
COOPER, Lois A., 78, Atlanta, died Monday (March 16, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
LUMPP, Regina S., 70, Shelbyville, died Sunday (March 15, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
PUNDT, Virginia L., 92, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 17, 2020). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.
REUM, Donald L., 89, Clinton, died Monday (March 16, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
