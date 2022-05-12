Aug. 13, 1977 - May 9, 2022

DECATUR — Shanda Joelle Pilger, 44, of Decatur, IL, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior May 9, 2022.

Shanda was born on August 13, 1977, in Decatur, IL, to Brent J. Pilger and Janice I. Swope. She attended Argenta/Oreana High School. Shanda was a devoted mother to her children, who she loved immensely. She was a very hard worker and was proud to own her own business (From One Mother to Another). Shanda was engaged to be married at the time of her passing to Huey Currie of Decatur, IL.

Those left to cherish her memory include her fiance, Huey Currie of Decatur; her mother, Janice Swope and step-father, Edward Swope of Decatur; step-mother, Guyla Pilger of Mt. Zion; brother, Chris (Stephanie) Pilger of Decatur; her brother, Brandon (Anne) Pilger of Decatur; step-brothers: Russel Swope and Brian Clark; step-sisters: Shannan Swope-Cole, Lisa Meador and Sarah Barthel; her beautiful children; Casson Copeland, JaLia Jones, and Brenton Jones. She will also be remembered fondly by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Shanda was preceded in death by her father, Brent J. Pilger of Decatur; her grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Pilger; her grandparents, Clarence and Eloise Vernon.

We would like to thank Dr. Kairouz, cancer care, St. Mary's cancer care and Kindred Hospice for the expert care they provided during Shanda's battle with cancer.

A celebration of life service will be held May 17, 2022 at Harvest Church,2710 E. Lost Bridge Rd. Decatur, IL, at 4:30 p.m.

Shanda was very outgoing, fun, loving and generous. She made friends wherever she went. Her caring nature, her smile, her laughter, her wit, and her strength will be deeply missed by many, but we can rejoice in knowing she was welcomed by her heavenly family and Eternal Father, in Christ Jesus.