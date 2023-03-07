October 4, 1985 - March 2, 2023

DECATUR — Shane M. Leady, 37, of Decatur, IL. passed away at his home on March 2, 2023.

Shane was born on October 4, 1985, in Decatur to Robert and Joyce Leady.

He is survived by his parents; daughters: Erin Jay of Decatur and Lanie Leady of Edinburg; brothers: Brian (Lauren) Leady of Plainfield, and Caleb Leady of Decatur; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald "Don" and Florence Sinkhorn, and Bob and Florence Leady.

Shane was employed at Leady Landscaping. He welded and previously did horseshoeing. Shane enjoyed horseback riding, motorcycles and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He had such a love of family, especially his daughters and a great closeness of his grandfather Don Sinkhorn, who were "like two peas in a pod." Shane was a kind and compassionate person who will be greatly missed.

A Remembrance Service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Edinburg Community Building, 105 West Masonic St. in Edinburg, IL., starting at 11:00 AM. Lunch will be provided by a catering service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Gateway Foundation in Shane's honor, or to a charity of your choice.