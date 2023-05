DECATUR — Shannon M. Banning, 29, of Decatur, IL, was released from her earthly suffering on May 5, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

Memorials in Shannon's honor may be made to The International Bi-Polar Foundation.

See full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.