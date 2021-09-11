MONTICELLO — Sharelle J. "Sherry" Wright, 78, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at 6:44 a.m., September 10, 2021, at her residence.

Sherry was born on March 16, 1943, in Lincoln, IL the daughter of William "Bud" and Betty J. (Barrow) Sparling. She married Richard L. Wright on August 18, 1961, in Lincoln, IL.

Sherry is survived by loving husband of 60 years, Richard Wright of Monticello; sons: Jeff (Kathy) Wright and Mike (Cristin McMullen) Wright both of Monticello; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Raul) Rodriguez of Arlington Heights; stepmother, Betty J. Sparling of Lincoln; special cousins, Jim (Deb) Hoffert of Decatur and John (Rhonda) Knoles of Mason City. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather Luke Wilmert.

Sherry was a former secretary and worked alongside her husband Richard at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Sherry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello with a very deep devotion to God. She spent years making numerous quilts to pass along to her sons and grandchildren, she truly enjoyed reading for hours on end, and loved every moment spent together with her family.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello, 1201 Bear Lane, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church of Monticello 1201 Bear Ln. Monticello, IL 61856 or Carle Hospice 1813 W. Kirby Ave. Champaign, IL 61821.

