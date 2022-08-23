HERRICK — Sharol L. Sarver, 92, of Herrick, IL, passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Myers Cemetery in rural Herrick. Memorials may be made to the Herrick American Legion Sarver-Guthrie Post 839 Auxiliary or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or https://www.t2t.org or mailed to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.