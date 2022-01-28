SULLIVAN — Sharon A. Daniels, 81, of Sullivan, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Eastview Terrace, Sullivan.
Celebration of Life services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Southern Baptist Church or the Moultrie County Historical Society. Online condolences by be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
Surviving are her husband, Jim Daniels of Sullivan; son, Ron (Annette) Sutton of Sullivan; stepson, Christopher (Sloan) Daniels of Bloomington; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Daniels of Bloomington; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Kathy Mitchell of Sullivan; brothers: Mike (Marty) Watt of New Lenox, IL, and Tom (Diane) Rieck of Orange Park, FL.