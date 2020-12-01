DECATUR — Sharon A. Follis, 63, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon was born on February 23, 1957 in Johnson City, NY, the daughter of Peter and Theresa (Drankoski) Kasmer. Sharon was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She married Jerry E. Follis on April 11, 1980 in Binghamton, NY.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 40 plus years, Jerry of Decatur; children: Justin Follis of Champaign and Kristin (William) Lacey of Illiopolis; grandchildren: Victoria and Oliver Lacey; and sister Patricia (James) Benner of FL; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Sharon's life will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; visitation will be one-hour prior in the church. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children's Hospital or March of Dimes.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. View the complete obit and share condolences and memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
