April 6, 1939 - Nov. 6, 2022

PEORIA — Sharon A. Lavery, age 83, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

Sharon was born on April 6, 1939, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Harold and Loretta (Boland) Keyes. She married Larry B. Lavery on August 13, 1960, in Decatur. He survives.

Sharon is also survived by daughter, Jeanne Adams of Metamora and her children, Nichole, Kody and Amanda; son, Pat (Leslie) Lavery of Peoria and their children, Brandon, Matthew and Christina; daughter, Amy (Eric) Gregory of Greenville, SC, and their child, Clayton; as well as two great-grandchildren: Killian and Briggs; and one brother, Jim (Colleen) Keyes of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Marc Adams and four sisters.

Sharon was a 1957 graduate of St. Teresa High School in Decatur.

Sharon worked at Highview Nursing Home and later at St. Joseph Nursing Home for 15 years. The occupation that brought her the most happiness was being a coach's wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout catholic and member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Visitation will begin two hours prior at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Mother Cabrini League, 434 W Deming Pl # 1, Chicago, IL, 60614.

