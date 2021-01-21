DECATUR — Sharon Ann Moran, 78, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, in Quincy, IL.
Sharon was born April 18, 1942, in Decatur, IL to Dewey Franklin and Rhoda Frances (Warner) Mathews, Jr. She married Dale E. Moran, Sr. On March 31, 1961 in Decatur, IL. She was a member of Life Foursquare Church and Women of the Moose Decatur Chapter 36 Jr. Regent. Sharon loved gardening, puzzles and her small vacation trips.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dale; her daughters, April F. (Jeff) Beck and Christina A. (Sammy Williams) Bush; her son, Dale E. (Tina) Moran, Jr.; her mother, Rhoda Mathews; grandchildren, James Bush, Brandon Peters, Jessica (Travis) Rhodes, Brett Moran, Ashleigh Moran, Zachery (Amber) Beck and Gabriel Beck; great-grandchildren, Adriyana, Cameron and Oakley Moran, Izabella and Izaiah Peters, Boone and Willow Rhodes; her sister, Diane (David) Hicks; her brothers, Dale E. (Teresa) Mathews and Dewey F. (Martina) Mathews; and her best friend, Connie Flemings.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her sister, Leona Whited.
Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Sharon Moran will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at Life Foursquare Church 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church before the funeral. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Women of the Moose Decatur Chapter 36 or Life Foursquare Church.
The family of Sharon Moran is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
