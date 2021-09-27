MOWEAQUA — Sharon D. Trueblood, 75, of Moweaqua, passed away peacefully, September 25, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Masks and social distancing are required and appreciated. Memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Burial will be at a later date.

Sharon was born on July 26, 1946 in Vandalia, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Ruby (Cearlock) Neeley. She married Elmer Trueblood on September 26, 1964 in Moweaqua, IL. He survives.

Surviving is her husband, Elmer; daughters: Anita (Jerry) Clark and Becky Ramsey, all of Moweaqua, IL; son, Danny (Rebecca) Trueblood of Moweaqua, IL; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brothers: Ed (Shirley) Neeley of Decatur, IL and Gene (Carolyn) Neeley of Moweaqua, IL; and sister, Patty Sileven of Decatur, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents; son, Duane; brother, Steve; great-granddaughter, Willow; and great-grandson, Evan.

The family would like to extend a special "Thank you" to Lori Puckett from HSHS Hospice for her compassionate care.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.

