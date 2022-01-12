DECATUR — Sharon Dianne LeCates, 73, of Decatur, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Sharon was born January 22, 1948 in Paris, IL, the daughter of Dale and Louise (Hawkins) Eckel. She married the love of her life, Francis "Lee" LeCates on June 17, 1967, and they shared almost 50-years of marriage together. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She filled our lives with so much love and joy. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving and greatly missing Sharon are her daughter, Megan LeCates; grandchildren: Christina and James Huckile, Robert and Aaron LeCates; sister, Marilyn Burton (Lester); nephew, Tom Burton (Sarah); niece, Sarah Rowe (Randy); and nephew, Nathan Burton (Dawn); and numerous family and friends.

She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Francis "Lee" LeCates; daughter, Linda Huckile; father, Dale Eckel; mother, Louise (Hawkins) Eckel; and brother, Edward Eckel.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kairouz and Cancer care nursing staff, and St. Mary's Hospital for everything they have done.

Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N Monroe, Decatur, IL. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, with pastor, Douglas Lowery officiating. Burial to follow at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

Memorials: Maranatha Assembly of God or Cancer Care Specialist of Illinois.

Condolences may be left to Sharon's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.