CLINTON - Sharon E. Simmons, 69, of Clinton, IL, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Sharon was born February 20, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Armsworth) Sutton. A member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton, Sharon worked as an Emergency Room Technician at Dr. John Warner Hospital in Clinton until retiring.
Surviving are her siblings: Brian (Sue) Sutton of Florida, Alan Sutton of OH, Teresa Sutton of Decatur and Mark Sutton of TX.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
