July 30, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2022

DECATUR — On Monday, September 19, 2022, Sharon Elaine Davis of Decatur, IL passed away at the age of 81. Sharon was born to Helen and Forrest "Red" Davis on July 30, 1941, in Deland, IL.

Her and her family moved many times in her younger years and finally settled in and around Shelbyville, IL where she graduated from high school at Shelbyville High. Her and her first husband, Fred Matsch, had two sons, John and Wesley. She later married Rodger Sherrill and became a stepmom to his two daughters, Beth and Jennipher.

Sharon was a hard worker and worked outside of the home her whole life. She worked at the G.E. Plant in Decatur, IL for several years and her last job was as a union painter for the University of Illinois.

Her husband Rodger gave her the nickname of "Tuffie" and was she ever tough! After retirement in 2007, she moved from Champaign to Decatur to help take care of her ailing parents, where she bought a "fixer-upper" house and totally remodeled it herself, inside and out. Sharon loved gardening and landscaping and her garden at her Decatur home was featured on the Master Gardeners Garden Walk in 2014.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; late husbands Fred Matsch and Rodger Sherrill; nephew Toby Morse; and, sister-in-law Kathy Davis.

She is survived by sons: John Matsch and Wesley (Jeannine) Matsch, all of San Diego, CA; step-daughters: Beth Sherrill and Jennipher Sherrill, both of FL; seven granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter (all of California); one step great grandson of Florida; sisters: Annabelle (Lyle) Hutchens of Salem, MO, Ginnie Mae (Bob) Robison of Zephyrhills, FL and Joyce (Keith) Smittkamp of Decatur, IL; and, brothers: George (Barb) Davis of Cowden, IL and Don Davis of Decatur, IL; and many many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

A private memorial will be held at a later date for her family. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in her name to: ALS Association National Office, 1300 Wilson Boulevard. Arlington, VA 22209.