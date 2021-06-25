MOWEAQUA — Sharon Hixon Simpson of Moweaqua passed peacefully on May 17, 2021.
She was born on February 9, 1948, the daughter of Bluford and Dorothy Richardson. She was married to Richard Simpson.
Sharon was a long-time member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Decatur, and The Mother Church in Boston, MA.
She was organist of the Christian Science church for many years, and had formerly been employed by Sangamon, Inc, Taylorville.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2;00 p.m. in the Christian Science Reading Room, 120 E. Prairie, Decatur.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Swords of Smith's Station, AL; nieces and nephews: Kathy Swords, Bobby Swords, Tim Swords, Lorie Bodine, Sally Collins, Stan Collins, Diane DeMent; grandchildren: Kyle Griffith, Gracie Hixon, Misty Diane Williams.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Simpson; son, Philip Hixon; sister, Shirley Collins; brothers: Curt Richardson and Lloyd Richardson.
Interment will be at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown.
Sharon was a much-loved member of her community, enjoyed interacting with friends and neighbors, and will be very much missed.
