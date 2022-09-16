January 1, 1947 - Sept. 12, 2022

DECATUR — Sharon K. Collins, 75, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at 6:36 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022.

A private family graveside service will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorials may be made in Sharon's memory to: English Cocker Spaniel Health and Rescue Organization, P.O. Box 760, Tracyton, WA, 98393. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Sharon was born on January 1, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Juanita (Cole) Johnson. She had retired from the Decatur Public Schools #61 having spent the majority of her career as a Special Education Teacher at Eisenhower High School and as the Macon//Piatt County Special Education Vocational Coordinator. Sharon had a passion for raising English Cocker Spaniel show dogs. She raised many champion show dogs from her Dundee Kennels bloodline and had good friends in the dog world from all over the country.

Surviving is her sister, Rhonda Savoy of Wichita, KS; brothers: Ron (Sarah) Johnson of Mt. Zion, IL, and Don (Jill) Johnson of Carbondale, IL; brother-in-law, Dan (PJ) Pritts of Manteno, IL; many nephews and nieces also survive.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Susan.