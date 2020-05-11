× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Sharon K. Hutchens, 70, of Danville, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital, Danville, IL.

Sharon was born August 17, 1949, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Galen N. and Violet F. (Crissup) Hutchens.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister Karen Sue (Hutchens) Gregory.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews Eric and Selena (wife) Humphrey, Andrea Ramirez, Leslie Reveles, Darren Gregory, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Sharon graduated from Eisenhower High School and went on to be employed in environmental services for Caterpillar. Sharon attended Maranatha Assembly of God. Sharon was an avid animal lover and adopted multiple dogs and cats to whom she gave loving homes.

Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

