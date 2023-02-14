Aug. 3, 1950 - Feb. 12, 2023

MAROA — Sharon K. Meier, 72, of Maroa, IL, passed away 5:46 PM February 12, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. The family requests casual attire. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Sharon K. Meier Memorial Fund.

Sharon was born August 3, 1950, in Herrin, IL, the daughter of Robby M. and Juanita I. (Rich) Galyean. She married Robert F. Meier February 10, 1968, in Farmer City, IL. He passed away July 3, 2020.

Survivors include her daughters: Michelle R. Wilson (Darrell West) and Crystal Parrott (Chris); grandchildren: Joshua (Jessica) Meier, D. J. Walters, Jesse Walters, Caleb Wilson, and Noah Wilson (Micah Simmons), all of Maroa, IL; great-grandchildren: Bowen and Chloe Walters, Brantley Robert, and Briggston James; siblings: Duane Galyean, Pana, IL, Kenneth Galyean, Taylorville, IL, and Rosemary Galyean, Maroa, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Curtis Galyean; and sisters: Cathy Reeves and Sue Owens.

Sharon loved helping and taking care of others. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them unconditionally.

