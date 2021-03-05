 Skip to main content
Sharon K. Wright
Sharon K. Wright

DECATUR — Sharon K. Wright, 66, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Sharon was born April 11, 1954, in Decatur, the daughter of James Powell and Florence (Challans) Corn. She enjoyed quilting and cooking. Sharon married Hershel "Ray" Wright on February 26, 1972.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ray; daughters: Yvonne (Sam) Critchfield and Stephanie (Marvin) Ford; brothers: Darrell (Rose) Powell and Michael Chaney; sister, Darlene (Tom) White; grandchildren: Amber (Christopher) Ridgeway, Brittany Critchfield, Hershel Critchfield, Nick Ford, and Caden Ford, and nine great-grandchildren. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Terry Chaney and William (Billy) Powell; and daughter, Wendy Wright.

Graveside services to celebrate Sharon's life will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Harristown Cemetery in Harristown. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday, March 8, 2021 at Dawson and Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home in Decatur.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

