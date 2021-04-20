Sharon Kay Fisher

Also surviving are three daughters: Ame Shelton of Decatur, Beth (Jake) Lamb of Greenfield, and Ginger (Eric) Flaugher of Decatur; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother and three sisters: Sue (James) Andrews, Linda (Sterling) Snyder, and Connie Shoemaker; and sister-in-law Connie K. Shoemaker.

Sharon glorified God as a Pastor's wife and missionary for forty-five years. After thirty-eight years pastoring churches in the U.S., they felt called to international missions. Don and Sharon spent eight years in Canada, working with the First Nations, and in central India. Sharon lived in difficult and harsh conditions without complaining. She loved her home and her family immensely, but she left it all to go with Don into foreign missions. Sharon was quiet, but she was loved, admired, and appreciated for the gifts of God in her life. Her compassion and gentleness captured the hearts of those around her. Sharon was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all.