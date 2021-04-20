DECATUR — Sharon Kay Fisher, age 74, finished her earthly journey on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
She was born on February 19, 1947, in Tuscola, to Russell E. and Marcella Shoemaker. She married Donald Fisher on June 21, 1968 in Decatur, Illinois, and he survives.
Also surviving are three daughters: Ame Shelton of Decatur, Beth (Jake) Lamb of Greenfield, and Ginger (Eric) Flaugher of Decatur; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother and three sisters: Sue (James) Andrews, Linda (Sterling) Snyder, and Connie Shoemaker; and sister-in-law Connie K. Shoemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Russell E. Shoemaker and brother, Russell S. Shoemaker.
Sharon glorified God as a Pastor's wife and missionary for forty-five years. After thirty-eight years pastoring churches in the U.S., they felt called to international missions. Don and Sharon spent eight years in Canada, working with the First Nations, and in central India. Sharon lived in difficult and harsh conditions without complaining. She loved her home and her family immensely, but she left it all to go with Don into foreign missions. Sharon was quiet, but she was loved, admired, and appreciated for the gifts of God in her life. Her compassion and gentleness captured the hearts of those around her. Sharon was the best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all.
Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery near Greenfield. Memorials are requested to Global Ministries and Relief to continue missionary work in India. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services. Please leave a memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.
