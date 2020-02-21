Sharon Kay Shipman
Sharon Kay Shipman

MACON -- Sharon Kay Shipman, 78, of Macon, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon was born on April 23, 1941 in Danville, IL, the daughter of George Harry and Thelma Esther (Miller) Shipman. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #854 in Danville.

Sharon is survived by her brother: Merrell G. Shipman of St. Joseph, IL; cousin: Sonna Ellis of Danville, IL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Harry G. Shipman and her sister: Karol J. Hearell.

