MACON -- Sharon Kay Shipman, 78, of Macon, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon is assisting the family with arrangements.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharon was born on April 23, 1941 in Danville, IL, the daughter of George Harry and Thelma Esther (Miller) Shipman. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #854 in Danville.
Sharon is survived by her brother: Merrell G. Shipman of St. Joseph, IL; cousin: Sonna Ellis of Danville, IL; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Harry G. Shipman and her sister: Karol J. Hearell.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.