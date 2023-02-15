June 24, 1936 - Feb. 14, 2023

DECATUR - Sharon L. Armstrong, 86, of Decatur, passed away February 14, 2023.

Funeral service will be 2:30 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 1:30 - 2:30 PM, Saturday at the church. Graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Friday, February 24, 2023, IOOF Cemetery in Moweaqua. Memorials in Sharon's honor may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Armstrong was born June 24, 1936, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the daughter of Ervin and Dorothy Greene. She graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Southern Illinois University. She married Robert Armstrong in 1957. They lived and raised their children in Decatur. He preceded her in death in 1986. Sharon was an active member of First United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was also active in American Business Women's Association for many years. She worked for Illinois Power, Soy Capital Bank, and as a secretary for AXA/Equitable for over 30 years. Sharon also did volunteer work for various organizations.

Surviving are her son, Rick Armstrong; and daughter, Cinda Armstrong-Williams (Tim Brown). Sharon had four grandchildren: Lindsay Armstrong (Will), Bobby Armstrong (Victoria), Heather Cox (Casey) and Tiffany Armstrong (Trent); six great-grandchildren: Jayden, Aiden, Lennon, Aaliyah, Keagan, and Declan. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Greer; brothers: Elton Storey (Vicki) and Jack Greene (Maribeth); daughter-in-law, Lynda; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband; mother, father, and step-mother, Merle; and a great-grandchild, Angel.

Sharon loved her faith - her faith and her grandchildren were her life.

