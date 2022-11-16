Jan. 29, 1933 - Nov. 15, 2022

DECATUR — Sharon L. Canaday, 89, of Decatur, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at Harristown Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St., Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the church. Burial will be at Steenbergen Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon's honor may be given to Harristown Camp Wilson Foursquare Church.

Sharon was born January 29, 1933, in Decatur, the daughter of Reverends Luther and Evelyn Barnes. She was the first baby born in Decatur (Life) Foursquare Church. With her parents as Pastors of various Foursquare Churches all of her life, at age seven she began singing in church with her younger sister Ardath. At age 12 she started playing the piano for the church services strictly by ear, becoming an accomplished pianist. Not only did she play the piano for her parent's churches through the years, she also played for Sunday School Department at Decatur Foursquare Church.

Sharon was recently honored for her 60 years of faithful service playing the piano for the Harristown Camp Wilson Foursquare Church. She also sang in the church choir and ensemble, and was the church Secretary and Treasurer.

Sharon married the love of her life George Canaday on March 29, 1951 and he preceded her in death in 1994. She loved to travel, traveling to 47 states and three countries.

Sharon also enjoyed shopping, always finding bargains, and enjoyed buffets and boutiques, and was known as a classy lady. Sharon was a wonderful cook, loved to bake cakes from scratch, and never used a cake mix in her life.

She loved Southern Gospel Music, attending many concerts throughout the years, including the National Quartet Convention for well over 30 years. She is known for her quiet gentle spirit and joy of her laughter. Sharon loved her family and her church family, sacrificially giving her time and talents to them and to the Lord. Her family and church family loved her beyond words.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ontiveros and the team at the Cancer Care Center of Decatur. Also to her sister Ardath Schrodt, cousin Karin Zinders and wonderful friend Christine Coggan. She was so appreciative of their care. Also her son Brian who loved and took great care of her to the end. Sharon will be greatly missed by many.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Canaday, son, Lindell Canaday and parents, Reverends Luther and Evelyn Barnes. Surviving to remember her love and laughter are her son, Brian Canaday; and sister, Ardath (Joseph) Schrodt of Forsyth.

