Sharon Lee (Stewart) Johnston

Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, whose example of quiet courage and indomitable spirit in the face of great physical challenges served as an inspiration to all those who knew her. As the wife of a career military officer, she served at her husband's side at posts and stations across the nation, repeatedly interrupting her own career as the needs of the service dictated. Her professional life varied from assisting at Ford Motor Company with the interior design of the original Ford Mustang in the early 1960s, to military Officer's Club management in the early 1970s, to database administrator with cutting edge technical companies in the latter 70s, to medical records management in the 1980s. Her final position, with the Decatur Public Library, was cut short when multiple sclerosis finally confined her to a wheel chair in the mid 1990s. As a military wife, she was an active force in supporting the families of deployed service members, an advocate responsible for several changes to formal Army policies to improve the lot of those who also served our country while waiting at home for their service member to return. Sharon originally attended Michigan State University and continued her studies at the University of Texas (El Paso) and at other institutions as the vagaries of military service permitted. Her great talent of painting was a joy to those close to her. A gifted chef and hostess, she delighted in entertaining in her home, up to the point that her illness no longer permitted.