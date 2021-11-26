DECATUR — Sharon Lee (Stewart) Johnston, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on September 23, 2021, following a gallant, decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 27, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery following the mass.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Johnston; and by her son, William V. Johnston; beloved daughter-in-law, Megan, of Houston, TX; and by her treasured granddaughter, Aurora Johnston, of Urbana, IL.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Sharon's life may do so by making a donation in her name to St. James and Patrick Parish, in Decatur, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
