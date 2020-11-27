 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon M. Rogers
0 entries

Sharon M. Rogers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Sharon M. Rogers, 80, of Decatur, formerly of Dalton City, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Sharon was born on August 19, 1940 in Mason City to Loren and Verla (Clayton) See. She retired from accounts receivable at ADM.

Sharon is survived by her brother, James (Marianne) See of Ft. Myers; children: Jody Crawford of Mattoon, Randy (Sandy) Crawford of Cocoa, FL, Steven (Paula) Crawford of Lincoln, David (Manuela) Crawford of Pfaffenhofen, Germany and Debbie Loveless of Springfield, OH; as well as grandchildren: Jessica, Kristy, Trisha, Jonathan, Evan, Amber, David, Aileen, Liam and Liv; and one great-granddaughter, Arya.

She is preceded by her husband, Rodell Rogers; and siblings: Richard and Sylvia See.

There will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News