April 5, 1939 - May 22, 2023

MOUNT VERNON — Sharon Marie (Sollis) Mayo Pratt, 84, of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away on May 22, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 5, 1939, to William "Oral" Sollis and Evelyn Marie (Schilling) Sollis in the home of her grandparents, Albert and Bertha Schilling in Centralia, IL. Sharon attended Field Grade School, where she graduated valedictorian of her class. She attended Mount Vernon Township High School.

She first married Charles Ray Mayo in June of 1955. During that marriage, two children were born, Vickie and Ricky. Sharon later married Kenneth Pratt who has preceded her in death.

Sharon went back to school and earned her nursing degree and worked at Pershing Estates, Emboden Nursing Home and Fair Haven Nursing Home in Decatur, IL.

After living approximately thirty years in Decatur, IL, she returned to Mount Vernon in the fall of 2021, to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her children: Vickie (Michael) O'Dea of Mount Vernon, and Ricky (Beverly) Mayo of Opdyke; grandchildren: Christopher O'Dea of Murray, KY, Laurie Mayo of Decatur, IL, Cody (Dominique) Mayo of Mount Vernon, IN, Jamie Mayo of Mount Vernon, IL, Kala Mayo, William "Nick" Mayo of Opdyke, IL, Audrey (Ethan) Poe, and Emily (Michael) Cooper of Mount Vernon, IL; brother, David (Linda) Sollis of Decatur, IL; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Janet Payne, Linda Stewart, and Debbie Youngs.

Per Sharon's request she was cremated and a Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, IL.

Memorials may be made in Sharon's honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Hughey Funeral Home at hugheyfh.com.