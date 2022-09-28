Nov. 5, 1931 - Sep. 25, 2022

DECATUR — Sharon R. Gholson, 90, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Following her wishes, Sharon will be cremated and laid to rest in the Gholson Cemetery in rural Broughton, Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's memory to: Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St., Decatur, IL 62521.

Sharon was born November 5, 1931, in Broughton, IL, the daughter of Joe and Chloe (Pennington) Hardesty. She married Samuel Gholson on July 30, 1949. He survives.

Home and family were priorities for Sharon. Holidays, especially, she pulled out all the stops to make them memorable for her entire family. Very detail oriented, gift giving she had down to a science! She maintained close ties to her and Sam's southern Illinois roots. The summer of 2019, Sam and Sharon were honored with a dinner at Millikin University for their 70th wedding anniversary attended by all of her immediate family and her southern Illinois family. What an incredible milestone in both Sam and Sharon's lives.

Sharon was a very intelligent woman. She could discuss even minute details of each and every article in the newspaper that she read front to back each day. Her taste in clothing and decorating was exquisite. We would vote her best dressed by far in our family. Sharon had a passion for both golf and bridge playing with her established life-long friends weekly.

Sharon was dearly loved and will be missed more than we can say.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Samuel; son, Dan (Kathy) Gholson of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren: Lee (Angela) Gholson, Benjamin (Christina) Gholson, Alexandra (Jason) Buck; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.