ASSUMPTION — Sharon S. Morgan, 74, of Assumption, died April 19, 2020, in Life's Journey Senior Living, Pana, IL.

Private graveside services will be held. Memorials may be made to Prairieland ABATE 1901 Railroad Ave. Decatur, IL 62526.

Sharon was born January 10, 1946 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Junior and Edna (Watts) Howard.

She married Gary Morgan in Decatur, IL in 1985. He survives. Sharon was a member of Life Foursquare Church of Decatur.

Surviving is her husband, Gary; sons: Jerry (Sherri) Newberry of Decatur, IL and Jimmy (Crystal) Newberry of Florida; daughters: June (Mike) Wilsman of Pana, IL and Jenny (Marty) Lehew of Assumption, IL; step-daughters: Raychelle Morgan, Kandice (Kenny) Smith and Teta Morgan, all of Assumption, IL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Howard of Decatur, IL; sisters: Beverly (Robert) Foy of Texas, Laverna Armstrong of Findlay, IL and Debbie Myers of Decatur, IL.

Preceding her in death are her parents, brother, Edward and sister, Diane.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

